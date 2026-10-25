James Trafford proves England credentials to Jordan Pickford as Leeds United hold Sunderland in wind-swept draw

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James Trafford delivered a phenomenal performance to strengthen his case to permanently dislodge Jordan Pickford as England's number one goalkeeper after Leeds United secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Sunderland. Despite ferocious winds at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, Trafford produced four vital saves to keep a clean sheet and underline his international credentials.

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Heroic saves amidst swirling Wearside winds

The encounter at the Stadium of Light was heavily disrupted by swirling winds, making it difficult for Leeds and Sunderland to exert sustained pressure. However, Trafford provided the brightest moments of quality to reinforce the growing debate over the England starting spot.

Trafford denied returning Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey twice during the first half. He first parried an awkward, bouncing effort from the edge of the penalty area at full stretch, before timing a brave dive to smother a clear one-on-one chance outside his six-yard box.

Superior domestic form applies pressure on Pickford

Trafford remained equally sharp after the break, producing two more crucial saves to deny Nilson Angulo. His commanding presence between the posts highlights why Leeds have invested £40 million to sign him from Manchester City in the summer.

In eight Premier League matches this season, Trafford has kept three clean sheets and conceded just six goals. In contrast, Pickford has also kept three clean sheets but has conceded nine times for Everton in the same period, firmly igniting the battle for the national team jersey.

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Healthy rivalry beneath the international scrutiny

Trafford earned his third and fourth senior caps under Thomas Tuchel during October's Nations League fixtures, starting in the 3-2 defeat to Spain and the 2-0 win over Czechia, before Pickford returned to keep clean sheets in the 7-0 and 3-0 victories against Croatia and Czechia. Despite intense media scrutiny surrounding the goalkeeping hierarchy, Trafford maintains a positive relationship with his rival.

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Speaking to The Guardian in September, Trafford said: "Me and Picks are both northern lads and we get along really well. It’s just the reality in football that everyone competes for the starting XI. It is every goalkeeper’s dream and every footballer’s dream to play for England and start for England. Everyone believes they can start. They are just trying to prove that every day."

What next for the England goalkeeping battle?

Leeds have now drawn five of their opening eight fixtures as Trafford continues to apply immense pressure on Pickford.

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The battle for the number one shirt will resume during the upcoming November international break, when England face Croatia and Spain in their final Nations League Group three matches.



