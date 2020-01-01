James Rodriguez knows where to play the ball before he receives it, says Everton team-mate Mina

The Colombia star has impressed since his arrival from Real Madrid and his team-mate says he has learned a lot from him

Yerry Mina has hailed James Rodriguez as a "top player" and says the midfielder has had an uplifting impact at .

The international joined the Toffees from in the summer transfer window, reuniting with Carlo Ancelotti, who coached him in and at .

The 29-year-old has scored and assisted three goals in the Premier League this season to help guide his side to second place after six games.

More teams

Mina has been impressed by his Colombia co-star's form so far, telling AS: "Many doubted his quality, but he has shown that he is a top player.

"He trains well, eats well, spends all day thinking about things that will improve him. In one day with him you realise that he is a top professional.

"I have learned a lot from him and I want to continue learning, on and off the pitch. We are always together and I take the opportunity to observe and learn.

"He has the advantage that before receiving the ball he already knows where to play it and that gives us enormous agility in the attacks.

"It has brought us closer together in terms of speed for the transition. In addition, he always wants to win and that is also contributing to the character of the team."

started the Premier League campaign with four wins, but collected just one point from their last two matches heading into Sunday's clash at Newcastle.

"Except for the game against , things were going well. I'm thankful to God for that," Mina said when asked about his side's positive start.

Article continues below

"We worked well in pre-season, which has not been easy due to the Covid-19 issue, because we have had problems getting together to work, but we are on the right track thanks to the attitude of the players, the coaching staff and the club's facilities.

"That is what has brought us to the top. We must go step by step. We don't think of anything else, no matter how much people say.

"We have to continue as a family, because this is how things are going to turn out."