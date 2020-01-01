‘James is a talent you don’t see every day’ – Man Utd winger offers ‘different threat’, says Cooper

A former Swansea team-mate of the Wales international is delighted to see an exciting winger thriving on the grandest of stages at Old Trafford

Daniel James offers a “different threat” at to most other players, says former Swansea team-mate Brandon Cooper, with the jet-heeled winger considered to be the kind of talent that you “don’t see every day”.

Those at Old Trafford bought into that potential during the summer of 2019 when putting a £15 million ($19m) deal in place.

A productive start to life in new surroundings was enjoyed by the 22-year-old forward, with a flurry of early goals offered to the United cause.

End product has rather dried up since then, leading to suggestions that James could be allowed to head out on loan and further his development elsewhere, but the youngster is determined to prove himself at the Theatre of Dreams.

Cooper, who emerged through the same academy system in South , expects an exciting performer to nail down a regular role on the grandest of stages, with there few players in the modern game that can offer what James does.

He told Wales Online: "DJ is something you don't see every day. He's different. He brings a different threat, and even from a young age, you just knew he'd be trouble for opponents.

"It was crazy when it happened but since he's been there he's done great and he's shown he's worthy of playing for such a great club."

Cooper added on a wideman who missed out on a switch to Leeds before Manchester United came calling: "Everyone who knows him will say he's an unbelievable lad. He's such a nice lad. I had a really good relationship with Dan when I was first in the Under-23s.

"He's a top boy off the pitch and a very hard-working lad as well.

"I text him quite a bit to be honest. I bet he's got loads of people talking to him, but I've always kept in touch with him.

"We've had so many youngsters come through at Swansea, we've looked after each other and we all keep in touch."

James has taken in 37 appearances for United across all competitions in 2019-20, registering four goals and seven assists.