James' future is a matter for club presidents, not me - Zidane

The attacker is expected to leave Los Blancos and their manager says his future is something for the club to worry about

Zinedine Zidane insisted talk about James Rodriguez's future was not his concern amid claims the playmaker has no interest in staying.

James is linked with and after returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from a two-year loan spell at .

Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin told ESPN on Thursday that James did not want to continue at Madrid, nor did the giants want him to .

The comments seemed to open the door to a move across the city for the 28-year-old, with Marin claiming that Atletico boss Diego Simeone was a fan, and Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti​ having made his feelings on the player well known.

Asked about those comments, Zidane said the international's future was not something for him to worry about, claiming it would be up to the clubs to decide his fate.

"It is a matter for the club," he told a news conference ahead of Madrid's International Champions Cup clash against Atletico on Friday.

"It is something between them – the presidents – not me."

Zidane's comments on transfer business have been making plenty of news this summer, with the manager having claimed Gareth Bale was close to leaving, sparking a war of words with Bale's agent.

And the 47-year-old was seemingly tired of answering questions about Bale, who is expected to leave the club, and reported transfer target and star Paul Pogba.

And while midfielder Marco Asensio could be set to miss the entire season due to a serious knee injury, Zidane said nothing changed in regards to Madrid's plans.

"We are working with the players here. We think about the first league match," he said.

"Nothing changes. I don't think about that, who will replace Marco, no.

"We are touched by the injury, but there is a game tomorrow. We will see later."

Madrid are not without options, having splashed the cash in the summer window to sign the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.

Following Friday's pre-season derby clash against Atletico the club will return to Europe to face in the Audi Cup on Tuesday in .