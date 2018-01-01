Jaap Stam appointed PEC Zwolle coach

The former Manchester United defender has replaced John van 't Schip at the Dutch who are battling to avoid relegation from the top flight

PEC Zwolle have announced the appointment of Jaap Stam as the club's new head coach on an 18-month deal.

Former Reading boss Stam takes charge after the departure of John van 't Schip with the club battling to avoid relegation from the Eredivisie.

The move represents a homecoming for Stam, who started his playing career at the club before going on to star for Manchester United and Netherlands.

"PEC Zwolle is a club close to my heart and it feels good to be back," Stam told the club's official website.

"I have been following the club in recent years and it is nice to see what kind of development has been made.

"I see it as a wonderful challenge to make the next year and a half a success, starting with the second half of the season."

Stam led Reading to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the club, but was sacked in March.

His first competitive game in charge of Zwolle will come at home to Feyenoord on January 19.