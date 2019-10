Izwan Mahbud earns 50th cap for Lions in defeat against Uzbekistan

Izwan Mahbud reached a new milestone with the Singapore national team on Tuesday (15th Oct) as he earned his 50th cap, in the Lions' 3-1 defeat to Uzbekistan.

Singapore's number one had a shaky game against the Uzbeks and was at fault for the first goal conceded.

The 29-year-old began his career with the and made first made his debut for the Lions way back in 2011.