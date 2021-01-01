Iwobi opens up on Covid-19 isolation and is ‘ready’ for Nigeria’s Afcon qualifier against Lesotho

The 24-year-old midfielder has received the all-clear to feature for the Super Eagles against the Crocodiles

Alex Iwobi has revealed his readiness for Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Everton star was recently cleared for the encounter by the Confederation of African Football after testing negative for the coronavirus.

The midfielder did not feature in Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin in Friday’s Afcon qualifying game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Iwobi has appreciated the support he has received so far from the president of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, his teammates, coach and other crew members of the Super Eagles.

“I want to say thank you to everyone showing me love and support during this difficult time,” Iwobi told the NFF media channel.

“Your love has been quite overwhelming and I really appreciate it. I have to respect the Fifa and Caf protocols by isolating in my room.

“I mean it wasn’t easy especially knowing when you have no symptoms and you are okay but the main thing is that I am healthy and ready to go for the last game.

“I will like to say a big thank you to the NFF president [Pinnick], he took me like a son, made sure I was able to isolate comfortably.

“Also a thank you to my teammates, to the staff, the coach, they are always checking up on me and made sure I was okay. I am ready to go for the last game let’s see if we can stay unbeaten. Up Super Eagles!"

Iwobi has been a key member of the Super Eagles since making his debut for the side in 2015 after switching his allegiance from England.

The midfielder has made 44 appearances for the West African country, scoring nine goals, amid other dazzling performances.

Iwobi will be expected to help the Super Eagles extend their lead at the top of the Group L table.

The versatile midfielder has three goals in the qualifiers and now has a chance to increase his tally against the Crocodiles.

The Super Eagles have already sealed their place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cameroon.

They finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind winners Algeria and runners up Senegal.