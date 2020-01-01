Iwobi fit and available for Everton’s trip to Watford – Ancelotti

The Super Eagles midfielder is set to return to action for the Toffees when they visit Vicarage Road for Saturday's Premier League fixture

boss Carlo Ancelotti is ready to call on fit-again Alex Iwobi for their Premier League encounter against on Saturday.

Iwobi is yet to play for the Goodison Park outfit since he suffered a hamstring injury during a league match against former club, in December, and he has missed their last seven games across all competitions.

Ahead of their weekend trip to Vicarage Road, Ancelotti confirmed Iwobi is in contention to make his 17th league appearance of the season against the Hornets but 's Jean Philippe Gbamin is yet to recover fully from a thigh injury that has kept him out of action since August.

“Richarlison is okay and has trained all week. This week we had only Gbamin out, the others are all fit and in good condition,” Ancelotti told Everton TV.

“Richarlison and Iwobi are available [to face Watford]. Gylfi Sigurdsson is available.

“So it will be difficult to choose my line-up.”

, placed 12th in the Premier League table, will be looking to secure maximum points at Watford after settling for back-to-back draws in their last two away games.