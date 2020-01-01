IWL 2020: Sabitra Bhandari sets up Gokulam Kerala win, Satyabati Khadi brace sees Bangalore United through

Gokulam Kerala and Bangalore United opened their accounts with a win in their first IWL 2020 match...

The Group B clashes on the Republic Day saw Bangalore United beat Bidesh XI Sports Club 2-1. Gokulam Kerala edged Sreebhumi Football Club 1-0 in the second fixture of the day.

In a game that was played mostly in the centre of the park, Bangalore United broke the deadlock in the 21st minute against Bidesh XI. Amalya Kamal fed Satyabati Khadia through on goal and the forward, after wrong-footing the goalkeeper, found the net.

Bidesh goalkeeper Astrid Savia Pereira fumbled a routine long ball in the 51st minute and this allowed Khadia to pounce onto the loose ball and slot home to make it 2-0.

Bidesh XI lacked a goalscoring threat upfront and could only muster a consolation late in the game. Keeper Vinay Seshan saved a good strike but allowed Sushmita Jadhav to slot home the rebound.

Sabitra Bhandari scored the solitary goal in Gokulam Kerala's win against Sreebhumi. Bhandari was everpresent in the attack, setting up her teammates for chances throughout.

A chance came her way when keeper Malik committed a grave error in goal. She misjudged the flight of a cross and allowed an unmarked Bhandari to find the net.