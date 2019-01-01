IWL 2019: Sethu FC pip Manipur Police SC to the title

Sabitra Bhandari's brace completed the Tamil Nadu side's comeback in the final...

Sethu FC defeated Manipur Police SC 3-1 in the final of the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2018-19 played at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Wednesday.

Radharani Devi's 44th-minute goal helped the Manipur-based club take the lead in the first half before Umapati Devi's (56') own goal and a brace by Sabitra Bhandari (61’, 70’) sealed the contest for Sethu FC.

Sethu had more of the chances in the opening exchanges with Sandhiya tormenting the left wing while keeping the opponent's attackers at bay.

In a good opportunity inside 15 minutes, Sandhiya found herself in a promising position but her shot was feeble. In another move, the Indian player latched on to the ball inside the box and saw her effort go inches wide of the mark.

With Manipur Police's Bala Devi starved of service up front, she couldn't find any luck from long distance and the star striker was often forced to drop deep for the ball.

However, against the run of play, it was Manipur took the lead going into the break as Radharani got on top of everyone to nod in the opener.

Sethu began the second half well and were scored the equaliser when Dangmei Grace's cross from the left was struck by Indumathi. The shot took an unfortunate deflection off rival defender Umapati Devi and the ball hit her own net.

The Madurai-based side pressed hard and soon took the lead thanks to Sabitra Bhandari finishing well past the Manipur goalkeeper. The Nepal international then went on to extend Sethu's lead by converting a pass from Sandhya and completed her brace in the process.