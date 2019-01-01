'I've never hid Premier League desire' - Meunier fuels Man Utd talk

The Belgian right-back admitted he would prefer a move to the English top flight but revealed there is interest from elsewhere

full-back Thomas Meunier says he has "never hid" his dream of playing in the Premier League amid reports are interested in him.

It was reported this week that the Red Devils are considering a summer bid for the 27-year-old, whose contract at PSG expires in 2020.

Meunier has made 99 appearances for the French giants since joining from three years ago but is uncertain about his future as talks over a new deal have stalled.

The international suggested he is open to leaving this summer, but the Premier League is not the only potential destination,

Asked by L'Avenir if he knows of interest from English clubs, Meunier replied: "Yes, but not only there. It comes from everywhere. Even from or the Middle East."

Pressed on his interest in a move to the Premier League, he said: "I never hid it."

Reflecting on his contract situation, Meunier admitted he would be disappointed if PSG do not return with an offer to extend his deal soon, even though he acknowledges he has had a difficult campaign in the French capital.

"The discussions with management are hanging around a bit," he added. "I can understand because of the deadlines of the team that my personal case was put in the fridge, but since then nothing has happened, the message seems clear enough. It would annoy me a little if it ends like that, without having the opportunity to finish beautifully.

"It's true, I had a rough season, but a title is still a title and I am very happy. You know, even if I only took part in four or five matches in 2019, my stats, offensive and defensive, are among the best in the PSG defence alongside Bernat's. Last year, although I had played less than during my first season in , I felt I had progressed. Here, it's the same."

Although PSG have already claimed this season's title, Thomas Tuchel's side were forced to wait for their big moment as they went on a three-game winless run before being crowned champions after a 3-1 victory against .

And Meunier feels their recent struggles prove the team need more investment to achieve their dream of winning the .

"There are many talented young players here who probably do not have enough experience yet," he said. "In addition, when the coach joined early in the season, he called for reinforcements at certain positions and was not heard. Recent results have shown he was right.

"We paid the consequences of our injuries in the league as we did in the Champions League. If you look closely, all those who were injured are boys who took part in the World Cup. And in the first round, we played regularly with the same 14 or 15 players. The overload has had its effects."