'I've been doing everything I can to take care of my body' - Pulisic is working hard to end Chelsea injury run

The winger has been looking after himself but not getting the rewards that he deserves over the last year

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he is working to overcome a run of injuries that disrupted his impact at Chelsea this season before a recent uptick in form.

Having been injured in last year's FA Cup final, the 22-year-old American missed the opening few weeks of the season and has since suffered a series of setbacks throughout the campaign.

It has led to a stunted season, but Pulisic has begun to reach his usual highs with a run of goals and positive displays. The U.S. Men's national team star is frustrated to have missed games himself and he feels unlucky, having handled himself professionally on and off the field.

What he said?

"It definitely wasn't easy for me. It's been a tough year for a lot of reasons," he said in Chelsea's matchday programme.

"Obviously, having injuries has been tough because I've been doing everything I can to take care of my body and just try to be right for every game, and it does hurt when I can't be out there to help the team."

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are away at West Ham in the Premier League next, with both teams competing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

After that, they will travel to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. That trip comes after Europe's elite competition was threatened with the creation and ultimate destruction of the Super League, which Chelsea were a founding member of.

Despite seeing his team potentially shun the competition, Pulisic is happy to be competing at his best at the business end of the season.

"Yes, I definitely love this part of the year when things get really important and every match can have a big influence on your standing at the end of the season," he added.

"It's the best time really when everyone focuses up and the games are usually really good. Growing up, I loved watching the Champions League, and I always wanted to play in it, so it feels surreal in a way.

Article continues below

"I remember watching all the Chelsea runs, including the year they won it, but just the competition, in general, is always the most exciting. I'm really looking forward to those games.

"It's the best competition in the world and that's what happens when you get the best teams and they're fighting for that trophy, so it's always really exciting - you can just feel the intensity when you are out there on the pitch."

Further reading