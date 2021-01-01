'It's very complicated' - PSG unsure on permanent deal for Everton loanee Kean

One of the men in charge of transfers at Parc des Princes has played down talk of extending the Italian forward's stay at the club

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has admitted that a permanent deal for Moise Kean will be "very complicated" to arrange, despite the Everton loanee's impressive start to life in the French capital.

Kean has proven to be one of the signings of the season since joining PSG on a season-long loan in October, forcing his way into the team despite strong competition for places up front alongside the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

The 20-year-old has put his struggles for form at Everton behind him to re-emerge as one of the brightest young talents in Europe, but Parc des Princes chief Leonardo is not sure whether his services will be retained beyond the summer.

What was said?

Asked to address the possibility of PSG buying Kean outright at the end of the season, Leonardo told France Bleu: "Today, knowing a value is difficult.

"The choice was obvious. We made the choice to take a young player. We took him for one year, then we’ll see.

"Everton didn’t want to lose him. He plays very well, he scores. He has an important future, but there, we cannot know.

"We could not do anything other than a loan and I think that today having him available for a year is already very positive.

"If we can see the future under certain conditions, we will try to see how it goes, but today, it’s very complicated to know."

Kean's record at PSG

Kean is currently enjoying the most prolific goalscoring run of his career, having scored 16 goals in his first 30 games for PSG across all competitions.

The Italian forward's latest goal helped Mauricio Pochettino's side to a 4-1 Champions League last-16 first leg win over Barcelona on February 16, but he drew a blank in a surprise 2-0 defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1 five days later.

The bigger picture

Pochettino has stated that PSG are "very happy with everything" Kean has done for them so far this season, and Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Everton are open to sanctioning his permanent departure when his loan deal expires.

“If the player wants to stay at PSG then of course the two clubs have to sit at the table to talk about this, and we are open to talk," the Toffees boss said last month.

Article continues below

“The club is open to talk if PSG wants to sign Moise Kean, who is doing really well in this moment.”

Leonardo's comments suggest that Kean's future is being put on the back burner for the time being, but he could still earn a permanent contract at PSG if he continues to deliver the goods in the final third between now and May.

Further reading