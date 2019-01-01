'It's up to him' - De Jong hoping for De Ligt reunion at Barcelona

The midfielder was asked about the centre-back's future after Netherlands reached the Nations League final, and says he knows nothing at this point

Frenkie de Jong is hopeful team-mate and captain Matthijs de Ligt will join him at .

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer market, having captained Ajax to the semi-finals of the despite still being a teenager.

champions Barca, holders , Premier League winners , Champions League winners , title holders and are all reportedly interested.

Barca are believed to be keen on reuniting De Ligt with De Jong, who will move to Camp Nou from Dutch champions Ajax for the 2019-20 season.

When asked if he was trying to convince De Ligt to join Barca following Netherlands' 3-1 extra-time win over in the Nations League semi-finals, De Jong told reporters: "No, he has to make his own decisions.

"Of course I would like him to come to Barcelona but we will see what happens. It's up to him."

"I don't know, it's his decision," De Jong continued on Thursday. "You have to ask him about it but I hope he comes to Barca."

De Jong added: "Of course we talk about it [De Ligt joining Barca]. It's not up to me to say what he's going to do or his thoughts.

"I don't have an influence on his choice. He has to make it on his own and with his family."

Netherlands reached the inaugural Nations League final thanks to a Kyle Walker own goal and Quincy Promes' late effort in extra time.

An additional period was needed after De Ligt cancelled out Marcus Rashford's penalty in Guimaraes.

Netherlands will now face Cristiano Ronaldo's in Sunday's decider, with the Juventus star having delivered in a bit way with a hat-trick against in their semi-final clash.

"For sure it is really nice that we gave so much energy and in difficult moments we fight together. We did a good job," Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek said.

"We have a chance on Sunday to win a trophy and we have to do that."