'It's possible' - Nice president says his side could move for Giroud

The Chelsea striker has been linked with a move back to France as he searches for increased playing time

Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has said his side could move for striker Olivier Giroud.

Giroud has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months, with the international making just six Premier League appearances since Chelsea signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from in January.

The 32-year-old has made no secret of his desire for more playing time, saying he is "very frustrated" with his current role.

Giroud has been linked with a transfer back to France, with several clubs interested.

And Ganaye has put his club's name among those clubs, though he cautioned that Giroud's salary could possibly prevent a move.

"He is at the end of his contract, he still performs well at his age," Ganaye told Telefoot.

"Come on, let's tell you it's possible. His salary? Yeah, it's really expensive."

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has said the Blues will be triggering a 12-month extension option in Giroud’s contract, with the club facing a transfer ban.

But the France international could still seek a move away in the summer in a bid to gain regular first-team minutes in the twilight of his career.

Chelsea are back in action on Monday when they take on in Premier League play.