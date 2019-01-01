‘It’s not ok!’ – McTominay admits Man Utd’s standards are slipping

The Red Devils midfielder admits that recent performances have not been good enough, with a 2-0 defeat suffered at West Ham in their latest outing

Scott McTominay admits that standards have slipped at , with the international acknowledging that is “not ok”.

The Red Devils showed plenty of promise when opening the 2019-20 campaign with a clinical 4-0 victory over .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been unable to build on that win and suffered a 2-0 defeat away at West Ham in their most recent outing to leave them on eight points from six games.

United are considered to have issues to address across the field, with their defence far from watertight while the attacking unit is failing to offer inspiration.

McTominay concedes that expectation levels at Old Trafford demand much more than is being delivered, with the 22-year-old midfielder telling MUTV: “We know we all need to do more on and off the ball.

“It’s up to us now, with all the leaders in the group that we’ve got we need to bring everyone together and keep our heads. It’s not the time to back down and say ‘this is ok’. It’s not ok! We need to do more on and off and pitch.

“The manager has reiterated that, how it’s about the standards of this football club and they weren’t there today.

“It’s sickening when you come in and that’s the result.

“It’s so tough to take and it’s difficult for all our fans as well who were unbelievable all game. Unfortunately we didn’t send them back with three points.”

United were without the likes of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial against West Ham, while Marcus Rashford suffered an untimely injury.

McTominay is not looking to use absentees as an excuse, adding: “We have quality all over the squad and obviously some of the main players who play every week are injured, but so be it.

“It’s a chance for young players to come in and make their mark and in the future we have to look to them and hopefully they can get some more game time because we need them. It’s not a time to drop your head.”

While United were far from their best against the Hammers, McTominay believes the Red Devils could have taken something from the game on another day and hopes their luck will soon turn.

“It’s the fine margins in a game,” he said.

“If you take your chances [things can be different] - it’s up to everybody, defenders and midfielders, obviously myself Nemanja [Matic] and the attackers to do more.

“We all have to do more, we have to contribute more to the play going forward. We had chances going forward and in football you have to take them. If you don’t, you get punished.”