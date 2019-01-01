'It’s not like anarchy, we've nominated two' - Solskjaer defends having both Pogba & Rashford on penalties

The Red Devils boss insists that responsibilities from 12 yards will still be shared over the course of the season, despite farcical scenes at Wolves

head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to have both Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba on penalty kick duties.

The Red Devils squandered the chance to earn all three points during a Premier League clash against on Monday, with Pogba failing to convert a spot-kick midway through the second half.

The Frenchman insisted on taking the penalty having drawn the initial foul in the box, after a brief exchange with Rashford, who netted from 12 yards against the previous week.

United ended up drawing the game 1-1 at Molineux, with Solskjaer widely criticised for failing to nominate one permanent penalty taker.

The Norwegian boss revealed post-match that Pogba and Rashford have been nominated to share responsibilities from the spot, despite the fact the former has now missed four penalties since the start of last season.

Speaking ahead of United's clash with at Old Trafford this Sunday, Solskjaer has confirmed he will continue to place his faith in the talismanic duo when the chance arises.

"I’m sure you’re gonna see Paul Pogba score a pen for Manchester United again, definitely," he began. "We’re practising pens still and Marcus and Paul are still on them.

"It’s not that I’ve left it to the players, we’ve nominated two for throughout the season.

"You’ll have games where they are not playing and it’s good to know they’re there and trusted to take penalties.

"It’s not like anarchy and they can do whatever they want, we have a few. Last year we had Marcus, Jesse and Paul, it’s not left to them."

The Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw the last time Palace arrived at the Theatre of Dreams, a month before Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the hot seat.

The 46-year-old manager is confident a repeat performance will be avoided, however, having been buoyed by his side's intensity at Wolves.

"It’s gonna be a tough game as all these games in the Premier League are, every single one they give you a different challenge," said Solskjaer.

"Of course they’re a very well organised team, they’ve got pace up front, good counter-attacks and they're big on set pieces. We have to do all parts of the game, have to attack well, win the ball back when we lose it and we’ve got to be strong on set plays.

"I didn’t watch the game last year, we had a game ourselves with Molde but I heard they had a few counter-attacks. We’ve got loads of energy and passion, you can see the way we went about the game at Wolves.

"Our pressing was excellent, we gave them five minutes in the second half that was it really apart from that. The engine looks so much better, and everyone is fit, when you’re fit you’re mentally strong as well."