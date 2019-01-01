'It's going to be tough for Spurs' – Sancho fires warning ahead of Champions League clash

The Premier League side won both fixtures against BVB in last season's edition, but the England youngster feels things will be different this time

Jadon Sancho has warned Tottenham that they will not have it easy against Borussia Dortmund ahead of the teams' crunch Champions League clash at Wembley.

Wednesday marks Sancho's first senior club match on English soil, having left Manchester City for the Bundesliga as a teenager, suspecting a lack of playing opportunities with the English champions.

While that might sound daunting, the 18-year-old has hit the ground running since his arrival in Germany, securing his place in Dortmund's first team and earning three England caps in the process.

The youngster hasn't let his performances go to his head, however, and generally stays away from taking in the English media hype that could get in the way of his progress as a professional.

Speaking ahead of the big match, the tricky winger is eyeing revenge for two group stage defeats dealt out by Wednesday's opponents – clashes for which he was ineligible to play.

“I watched the games last season,” Sancho told the press. “Unfortunately we lost.

“I wasn't at the away game, but I was at the home game when we lost and they are a good side. I feel like we have improved since last season, so it won't be the same match as last year.

“I think it will be more difficult for them, especially as they have some big players [Harry Kane and Dele Alli] missing out. So it's going to be a tough one.”

An England youth, Sancho is good friends with a number of Tottenham players after coming through the ranks alongside them and says he has been trading messages ahead of the match.

Harry Winks in particular is close to the youngster as both were relative newcomers to the England setup as kids, while Alli has also been in touch to register his confidence in Spurs' chances.

“It was mainly Harry Winks who I talked to in the squad,” Sancho said of his time in the Young Lions. “We were both new – I was new and he was kind of new.

“He welcomed me and I'm good friends with Harry now, we've stayed in contact. There was a few conversations after the draw with me, Dele Alli and Harry, just saying 'see you soon' and 'it's going to be a good match'.

“Obviously they feel they're going to win, but we feel we're going to win.”

The Champions League clash at Wembley kicks off at 8pm UK time.