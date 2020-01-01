'It's going to be a tough one' - Barcelona star Oshoala expects difficult challenge against Atletico Madrid

The Nigerian star has been pivotal to the recent success of the Catalans but is upbeat they can edge past their Spanish rivals

Asisat Oshoala believes it would be a herculean task for to see off in Thursday's evening quarter-final showdown of the Uefa Women's in Bilbao.

Oshoala has been with the Catalans since January 2019 when she joined the side on loan from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian and has been a key member of Lluís Cortés's team since her arrival.

The international became a huge bargain for the Spanish side as she scored eight goals in 11 games, including a consolation in a 4-1 defeat to in last year's Champions League final.

More teams

On earning a permanent three-year deal, she followed up her brilliant form, with 26 goals in 26 appearances in the 2019-20 season to inspire Barcelona to a first league diadem since 2015.

Ahead of the Atletico clash, the Nigerian star, who has scored four goals in her five meetings with the Spanish capital club, is expecting another mouthwatering encounter at San Mames Barria Stadium.

"Atletico Madrid are a very good team and a top side as well," Oshoala told Vavel.

"The fact that we beat them doesn't mean that it's going to happen again. They're a very good side.

Article continues below

"We just have to keep working on ourselves to get better than before, to make sure we try to get something out of the game, so it's going to be a tough one. I think we're just going to give our best.

"I'm not going to say anything more because you have to learn to respect the opponent you know and if not, it's going to cost you the game."

The winner of the all-Spanish quarter-final tie will face the winner between Janine Van Wyk's Glasgow City and in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday.