'It's all power work on his legs' - Wolves captain Coady reveals secret of Traore's speed & strength

The winger has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League and his skipper has revealed how the forward achieves his high levels

captain Conor Coady has lifted the lid on how team-mate Adama Traore maintains his remarkable level of speed and strength, while also praising the winger for his improvement this season.

Traore has caught the eye in the Premier League for , and Wolves for his remarkable pace and willingness to run with the ball but his end product was often sorely lacking.

However, the powerful forward had established himself as one of the most dangerous attacking forces in English football with an impressive 2019-20 campaign before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

Coady praised the former academy player for working hard on his game this season, while also revealing just how Traore manages to keep up his remarkable fitness.

He told Sky Sports: "He could've played NFL, he got offered when he was younger. He doesn't do any gym on his arms or his upper body. It's all power work on his legs to make him more powerful and explosive. He's rapid, he's some player.

"It's credit to him, and how proud he can be of himself, he's been fantastic for the team, you can see in his end product and the way he tracks back and defends properly and listens to the manager's ideas and takes it on board. It's credit to how hard he works, he's one of the most hard-working players I've seen and it's brilliant to have him at the club."

Coady came through the academy at but did not break into the first team at Anfield, instead moving to Molineux after a series of loan spells in the Football League.

Now an established top-flight defender, the Merseysider has spoken about the moment he decided to leave his boyhood club in order to enhance his career elsewhere.

He said: "Brendan Rodgers was good to me when I was young. I had a season training with the first team at Melwood, and learning off them, that was big for me, but I always knew it was tough. I was always realistic, I was learning a lot off the first team, how to play and do things.

Article continues below

"I knew at some point I'd have to come away from Liverpool to really experience being a first-team player. It was the best decision I ever made, and Brendan Rodgers was great for that; he pushed that to send me on loan and try to improve my game.

"Even being on loan at (in 2013-14), I loved the season and it was a great club for me to go to, coming back I still knew it was going to be tough. Liverpool were always getting better, they were always improving, and the players in my position were ridiculous, but I just wanted to play football.

"I knew where I was at, the type of level I was at, but I just wanted to be part of a first team, playing in games which meant something, playing against men."