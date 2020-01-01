It won't come round again - Wales boss Giggs admits his chance at Man Utd job is 'gone now'

The former Red Devils favourite took charge on an interim basis in 2014 and has opened up on his dream to have taken the job full-time

Ryan Giggs has revealed that he had hoped to take the job back when he was an assistant coach at the club - but the boss has admitted that he feels his chance to take charge is long gone.

The former Red Devils favourite, who spent his entire playing career at Old Trafford, stepped into the dugout after he hung up his boots to take charge on an interim basis follow David Moyes' sacking in 2014.

The midfielder then served as assistant coach to Louis van Gaal for two years, before exiting the club following Jose Mourinho's arrival in 2016, subsequently taking charge of his home nation after Chris Coleman's exit.

During both managerial changeovers on Sir Matt Busby Way, Giggs was tipped as a fan favourite candidate for the top job, particularly after impressing during his brief spell at the helm, though he ultimately missed out on both occasions.

Now, however, the 46-year-old - who will head up Wales at next year's Euros following their pandemic-mandated year-long delay - has opened up on his dream to follow in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson, while pouring cold water on the likelihood of earning another shot at the most infamous job in Manchester.

“If I’m honest, I wanted the job [after Moyes was sacked], " Giggs told The Greatest Game. "But I wasn’t ready.

“There is a trend at the moment with younger coaches who have played for the club getting the jobs. At that time there was still a lot of the older managers coming in. They were seen as safe.

“I wanted the job when I had those four games, but I wasn’t ready. I was definitely ready after Louis [was sacked] and I wanted the job but I was nowhere near it.

“I’m more ready [for the United job] now but I think that’s gone now, I think the chance has gone now. I think it’s gone, I’ve done it.

“I’m happy with the job I’ve got. I can’t see that coming around again. I must say I’m enjoying the [Wales] job at the moment. There’s lots of pluses, and there’s lots of frustrations.

“I think eventually I will want to go into club management, but when that is, I don’t know.”