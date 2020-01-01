‘It was a mistake, not a moment of madness’ – Mourinho defends Aurier after Tottenham loss

The Ivory Coast international had been warned about making rash challenges by the Portuguese but gave away the softest of penalties against Leicester

manager Jose Mourinho has refused to castigate Serge Aurier for a penalty he conceded in Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

Aurier conceded a soft penalty in the first half when he fouled Wesley Fofana in the box, despite the visiting player moving away from the target.

Mourinho had previously been caught on camera during Amazon documentary ‘Spurs All or Nothing’ telling Aurier that he was scared of him giving away a “sh*t penalty with VAR”.

The Portuguese, though, has done his best to defend the former and defender.

“It was a mistake, not a moment of madness,” he told Sky Sports. “I have to admit, you have to know where you are when you’re in the box. You have to know that the player was going away from goal without any kind of danger. You have to describe it as a mistake.

“I know my players’ qualities. Serge was phenomenal against – probably our best player – and today, he made this mistake. It’s not fair to say if it cost us the three points. There were other players who showed an attitude that I did not like.”

Mourinho did concede, however, it was a blow that his side went in behind following a first half during which they had appeared comfortable.

“You expect to go in at 0-0 but we went in 1-0 down. Then in the second half we conceded another own goal,” he said.

“The reaction was positive. Kasper Schmeichel made a couple of important saves, but it’s a game we lost with a penalty and an own goal.

“With the result, it looks like our opponent was totally in control, but that’s not the reality. Our performance was not good but the game was not like they deserved to win or we deserved to lose. It was not a good game, it was a poor game.”

Defeat means that Tottenham have lost their last couple in the league and have consequently fallen six points behind Liverpool in the standings.

Spurs will play Stoke in the on Wednesday in their final fixture before Christmas.