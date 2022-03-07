'It's not good enough' - Sancho takes to Twitter to apologise to Man Utd fans

Jadon Sancho issued an apology to Manchester United following their team's humbling 4-1 derby defeat, admitting that their performance was not up to scratch.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star scored United's only goal on a bleak afternoon, as City ran riot at the Etihad Stadium.

United slipped to fifth as a result of the reverse, jeopardising their place in the Champions League next season.

What was said?

Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough," Sancho admitted on Twitter.

"We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting."

The bigger picture

United have endured mixed form as of late, as while Sunday's defeat was their first in the Premier League in two months the club has won just two of their last seven outings in the competition.

The Reds now sit a point behind Arsenal in fourth, with the Londoners also enjoying three games in hand over their rivals.

On Saturday they return to action in the Premier League, hosting Tottenham at Old Trafford.

