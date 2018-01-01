'It might be Juve's season' – Giovinco backs former club for Champions League glory

The 31-year-old has no regrets about leaving Serie A but does feel his old club could be destined to lift club football's most coveted award

Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco has given his backing to former club Juventus as the Turin giants push for their first Champions League title since 1996.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer was a clear message of intent from the Italian champions, who have been UCL runners up twice in the past four seasons of the competition.

Manchester City and Liverpool are seen amongst the favourites to lift the trophy in this campaign, but many see the acquisition of Ronaldo as the man to finally deliver European glory to the Old Lady.

An ex-Bianconeri man himself, Giovinco feels that this could well be Juve's year.

“I think it might be their season,” the 31-year-old told Goal. “Moreover, in the summer they have improved by signing important players. They're clearly favourites to win the Scudetto as well.

“Juventus have gained more awareness of their own resources. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who knows how to win in Europe, is undoubtedly a a major help.”

Giovinco, nicknamed the Atomic Ant, was something of a fan favourite in Turin, though he found it difficult to nail down his place in the starting XI, which ultimately led to his departure.

When asked if he had any regrets about leaving the Italian champions, especially now that he'd have had the chance to play with Ronaldo, the striker stood by his decision to move on.

“No regrets,” he said. “Evidently this was my path. I won a lot at Juventus and for that I'm very happy.

“[Major League Soccer] is improving, even thought it remains to be seen how much it wants to keep improving.

“I think about going back to Italy sometimes, that's normal. When you're away from Italy you miss it in a general sense.

“I still have a year on my contract in Toronto and I'm very happy living this experience.”