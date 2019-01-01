'It has not moved' - No concrete offers for Neymar, insists Leonardo

The Brazil superstar has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona but the sporting director is adamant no offers have been tabled for him

have not received a "concrete offer" for Neymar, the club's sporting director Leonardo said.

The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a move away from the champions during the close season, with his former club looking the most likely destination.

He caused controversy earlier in the off-season when he failed to report for training with the rest of the squad on July 8.

Despite the club insisting he would be disciplined for his unauthorised absence his father insisted he had PSG’s approval to remain in to work with his charitable foundation until July 15.

Neymar has yet to feature for PSG so far during pre-season and was again absent as Thomas Tuchel's side laboured to a 1-1 draw with on Saturday.

Leonardo has previously said the 27-year-old can leave for the right price, but he told reporters after the game in that no offers have been tabled for him.

"Honestly, there is nothing different from the last time we talked," he said, according to Le Parisien. "Nothing at all.

"It has not moved. There is no concrete offer for Neymar, he is with us. He is a player for Paris Saint-Germain.

"I repeat, there is no concrete offer. It's been the same situation for 10 days."

It has been reported PSG would look to recoup their €222 million investment in the player, and have rejected a bid from Barca for €40m, plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

Tuchel refused to be drawn on where Neymar's future lies, two years after becoming a world-record buy, insisting he remains part of the French club's squad.

"The situation between Neymar and me is clear; it's now something between him and the club," the PSG boss said.

"He is part of the dressing room and will train with us tomorrow."

Leonardo, back at PSG this year for a second spell as sporting director, was evasive on the subject of other transfer targets.

He said the mooted signing of Idrissa Gana Gueye from was ‘just a possibility,’ but admitted his club was looking for a new central midfielder, while saying the current composition of the squad was a strong one.

Article continues below

“The squad is already competitive, there is a bit of everything, young players, very experienced players.

“We targeted a central defender and a defensive midfielder. The central defender has arrived with Abdou Diallo, and now we are looking for the midfielder.”