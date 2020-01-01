'It can't end like this, Messi deserves better' - Africa reacts after Argentina star demands Barcelona exit

The Argentine superstar is set to bring an end to his spell at Camp Nou after almost two decades

Lionel Messi has sent Africans into frenzy on social media following reports that he has handed in a transfer request at .

The 33-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the Spanish club after they ended the 2019-20 campaign with no silverware - the first time since 2007-08 season.

Messi’s frustration is believed to have started after Barcelona suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat in the Uefa quarter-final against on August 14.

The decision made by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Tuesday has left football fans with different opinions with many claiming he deserves much more in a club where he won 10 titles and four Champions League trophies while some are already linking him with a move to .

Ed Woodward when he knows there's a possibility of signing Messi to United and his shirt sale would be record breaking pic.twitter.com/myI61JRPBN — IPriest (@IPriest6) August 25, 2020

I cannur believe my eyes 👀

.

.

.

.

Lord is this a sign 🙏 #Messi pic.twitter.com/RIYX6sHn6s — Ayomide (@_Haywhylee) August 25, 2020

Messi to chelsea is happening 😍😍😌😌 he unfollowed Barcelona 😂😂

I don’t make the rules here!!! pic.twitter.com/DAJOQHtvYG — Rola (@kofoworola__a) August 25, 2020

Club presidents right now checking in with their accountants how much is in the bank in order to land #Messi . This will be the transfer of the century. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) August 25, 2020

I’m just waiting for to chop this Messi L 😂😂😂😂 — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 (@TheToluDaniels_) August 25, 2020

Dear Messi, please come to England, let’s break your leg. — LBM™ (@LBMtweet) August 25, 2020

⚠ℹℹℹℹℹ Messi won't go to the Premier League, he can't speak English pic.twitter.com/Tcasc36Iso — DoTunes (@dotunesofficial) August 25, 2020

If the news going around is true, then Messi may not even get to wear this shirt for Barca in a competitive match.



That'll be a sad thing. And you just cannot see Barcelona recovering from the loss of arguably the greatest player to ever play the game. #LaLiga #football pic.twitter.com/0RMHl3SzTZ — Babajide James (@BabajideJames) August 25, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd having won 3 titles, also left as a 3-peat UCL Champion. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is about to leave a struggling trophyless Barcelona. You 8-2 see it!



I know my GOAT! — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) August 25, 2020

Barcelona When Messi exits the Club 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nogAToOALM — IYAWO DWD FERNANDES 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) August 25, 2020

As a Barcelona fan I wish Messi could join . Seeing him with manager who knows how valuable he is gives me absolute joy😍 pic.twitter.com/9vPYkMSnFM — LION 🦁 (@mofasa02) August 25, 2020

I can’t believe it. 2020 is an absolute circus show. Messi is actually leaving Barcelona.



The most painful part, his last match had to be the most disgraceful experience in his career. Waow! — Yvonne (@_E_vonn) August 25, 2020

If Bartomeu resigns now to prevent the departure of Messi from Barcelona ​​this will be his biggest achievement during his tenure as president of the club, and the people of Catalonia and Barcelona fans around the world will remain grateful for this moment pic.twitter.com/rDm2JHvciv — SMY (@psalmuel27) August 25, 2020

Bartomeu's warts and all, Barcelona cannot, and should not, allow *any player* practically dictate the leadership of the club.



Especially not a 33 year old Messi whose best days are clearly behind him.



Hate Bartomeu or love him, he will be fully right to choose not to resign. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) August 25, 2020

Messi is finally leaving.



Long overdue.



He should have left the podium when the ovation was high but not withstanding, a new challenge would definitely define his football talent.



Good luck to wherever you might find yourself



Woodward let it happen! Bring Messi to Man utd pic.twitter.com/ecNaXLho4Z — Michael Ojuroye (@ojuroye_michael) August 25, 2020

So Messi is about leaving Barcelona, 2020 is just ridiculous. — Olanrewaju (@Olanheskay) August 25, 2020

It can't end like this Messi deserves better — King 👑 Abayomi 🇳🇬 (@Yhormite01) August 25, 2020

The reasons why #Messi should sign for Futbol Club. 🙏🔵 pic.twitter.com/KvrQdpaYsr — MAH (@matissearmani) August 25, 2020

Jese Lingard welcoming Messi to ! pic.twitter.com/hKDNvczJWJ — Your Landlord 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@OgaLandlord_) August 25, 2020