'It brought fire to my stomach' - Brentford duo Toney and Henry allege racist abuse at Everton

Brentford duo Ivan Toney and Rico Henry have blasted racist abuse allegedly aimed at them and their families during the Bees' 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Thomas Frank's side dealt a blow to Frank Lampard's relegation-battling Toffees in a five-goal encounter on Merseyside, though the hosts remain firmly in control of their own survival.

But the occasion was marred by discriminatory language aimed at several of their players and their loved ones, according to Toney and Henry, leading the team-mates to take to social media to air their anger after the match.

What have Henry and Toney said?

"I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family, but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!" Henry tweeted on Sunday after the match.

"I will do anything for them [and] whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable [and] must be investigated immediately."

His words came after similar remarks from Toney, who followed an earlier tweet about being awoken by Everton fans wielding fireworks near the team's hotel with: "And for the man that racially abused my family, [I'll] do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!"

What have the clubs said?

Both Brentford and Everton issues statements following Henry and Toney's remarks on social media, with each club pledging to cooperate with the authorities to identify the culprits responsible.

"We are aware of an incident where racist abuse was directed towards family members of our players," said the Bees. "A report has been made to both the police and to Everton. "Brentford FC condemns all forms of discrimination and racist abuse in the strongest possible terms. We will offer our support to Rico’s and Ivan’s families and will fully co-operate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

The Toffees added: "There is no place in football - or society - for racism. We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately."

