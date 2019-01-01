ISL: Rana Gharami tested positive for banned substances by NADA

The Delhi Dynamos defender stands in violation of NADA's Anti-Doping Rules and has been suspended provisionally...

Rana Gharami, who plays for (ISL) outfit , has been tested positive for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)'s S9 category of substances banned in competition.



Certain glucocorticosteroids - Prednisone and 20-B-OH-Prednisolone metabolites were detected in Gharami's urine sample dated 31 January 2019, following Dynamos' 2-0 win against at home.



Gharami could be banned from playing for four years if it is established that the substance was administered intentionally, given it is his first offence. Otherwise, the former player will have to serve a two-year ban.



In the second case, if Gharami establishes no significant fault or negligence, then the period of ineligibility may be reduced but not less than half of the applicable period (as mentioned in clauses 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6 of NADA's anti-doping rules).



The 28-year-old can now either get his 'B' sample tested or can accept the charge and face the ramifications laid down by NADA, in accordance to laws set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).



The defender has been suspended provisionally after the reports were mailed to the All Football Federation (AIFF), FIFA and WADA. He has been given a week's time to reply to the charge and notify the authorities of his decision.







Glucocorticosteroids falls under the class of substances that are banned only during competition. Such drugs are known to treat autoimmune diseases, heart and skin conditions and cancer.



The drug remains in the system for eight months after being administered. Gharami could have come in contact with the drug well before he joined Dynamos' pre-season camp, which only started in August.



"We were informed of this last month, after our commitments in the ISL and the Super Cup for season 2018-19 were over. Since then, the medical team of the club has thoroughly verified that Rana (Gharami) has not been prescribed the drug in any form since he joined us," a senior official of Delhi Dynamos told Goal.



He added, "It is now up to the player if he wants to get his 'B' sample checked."



Calls to the player were left unanswered. The former Santosh Trophy-winning West Bengal captain has a year remaining on his current Delhi Dynamos contract.



He made 14 appearances for the Lions in his debut season in the ISL and caught the attention when he scored a long-range goal against Pune City on his club debut.