ISL play-offs qualification scenarios - FC Goa's win knocks East Bengal out of the top-four race

After Kerala Blasters were officially knocked out of the play-offs race by Hyderabad, FC Goa's win against bottom-placed Odisha has ended East Bengal's hopes of making it to the knockout rounds.

FC Goa defeated Odisha 2-1 on Wednesday to take their tally to 27 points from 18 matches. East Bengal can only get to 26 points if they win all their remaining games and thus, it has become mathematically impossible for the Red and Golds to qualify.

With the race to the top-four heating up at the business end of the season, we take a look at the scenarios of all the nine teams who can still make it to the playoffs this season.

In case Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United and FC Goa remain tied on points at the end of the league stage, the points accumulated in the matches between the three teams will be considered to determine the qualifier or qualifiers.

Hyderabad FC (M-18, P-27)

Hyderabad FC moved closer towards play-offs qualification with a convincing 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. Their last two fixtures are against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.

If they manage to win their remaining games they will automatically qualify as FC Goa can reach a maximum of 30 points. If they lose against ATK Mohun Bagan and then beat Goa in their last match then they will have to hope that Goa do not get more than four points in their next two matches or NorthEast United do not get more than three points in their last three fixtures.

NorthEast United (M-17, P-26)

The win against Odisha took the Highlanders inches closer to play-offs qualification. Another win and NorthEast United will be beyond the reach of the teams ranked from sixth to 11th. Their last three matches are against Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal and Kerala Blasters.

FC Goa (M-18, P-27)

FC Goa's last two matches are against Bengaluru and play-off rivals Hyderabad.

If they win their remaining matches which includes Hyderabad FC in their final game then they will make it to the play-offs as the Nizams will be left behind with 30 points. Since they have reached a tally of 27 points, then FC Goa now only have to worry about NorthEast and Hyderabad since none of the bottom six teams can surpass that mark.

Bengaluru FC (M18, P-22)

Bengaluru FC kept their qualification hopes alive with a win over Mumbai City on Monday. The Blues’ last two fixtures are against FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Winning the remaining two matches will take the Blues’ points tally to 28 and then in order to qualify, they must hope that two out of the three teams - NorthEast United, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC - do not cross their point's tally.

Jamshedpur FC (M-18, P-21)

Jamshedpur FC's last two opponents are Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC. If they win all their remaining matches they will reach 27 points. They then have to hope that none of Hyderabad, FC Goa and NorthEast United cross 26 points.

East Bengal (M-17, P-17)

East Bengal’s draw against Hyderabad complicates their path to the play-offs. Their last three matches are against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United and Odisha FC.

The Red and Golds have to get nine points from their last three matches which will take their point’s tally to 26. They will also hope that two out of Hyderabad, NorthEast United and FC Goa do not cross the 26-point mark. Also, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru must lose one game and draw one, and Chennaiyin drop points in their remaining matches.

Kerala Blasters (M-18, P-16)

Kerala Blasters are out of the race for play-offs after a thumping 4-0 defeat to Hyderabad on Tuesday as they can reach a maximum of 22 points from here on. Their last two matches are against Chennaiyin and NorthEast United.

