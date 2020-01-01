From Liverpool to NorthEast United: Gerard Nus has learnt football from the 'greats'

35-year-old Gerard Nus will take on the mantle at the Highlanders this season...

The management had an important task ahead of the seventh season of the (ISL). They had had a different head coach at the helm for each of the past six seasons and everyone at the club cried out for stability and success.

The Highlanders finally got their man when they managed to convince former coaching staff member Gerard Nus to take up the challenge.

"It is a great opportunity," Gerard Nus began, in an interview to Goal. "There is no doubt that during the last couple of years, Indian football has improved quickly. Many well-known players with remarkable careers, such as Asamoah Gyan or Tim Cahill have chosen to play in this league and that is something that not many leagues can say. I am delighted to help this club grow and I cannot wait to get started."

Nus, who was part of the first-team staff at Liverpool under Rafael Benitez, has also worked with the likes of Gus Poyet (at ) and Avram Grant (at national team). The 35-year-old Spaniard praised their influence in his coaching career and admitted that he has learned a lot from the high profile managers he has worked under.

"I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest coaches in the world. Avram Grant is not only an amazing coach but also a great person and leader. Gus Poyet and Rafael Benitez have also had unbelievable careers and they’ve proven their qualities everywhere they have coached.

"I have learned a lot from them, their passion for the game is matchless and their work ethic is unique. They have made me a better coach and I cannot wait to see them continue to succeed."

He is also in awe of the work of Jurgen Klopp who has helped his former club Liverpool return to the business of winning trophies.

"Jurgen is an incredible coach and what he has achieved with Liverpool is admirable. They play in a very challenging competition and they have the pressure to perform well every season. Like Rafael Benitez, he has gained the trust of the supporters and his players. It is outstanding. Liverpool is a special club, in an extraordinary city and I have amazing memories from my time there," Nus reminisced.

The former technical director is glad that the ISL is set to begin soon amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which has put in a spot of grave bother. is presently the second-most affected country in the world but the ISL is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that the football season resumes soon.

"We are blessed to have the chance to play the game we love and to do what we like the most. I would like to say thank you to all the officials of the ISL for allowing us to get back to the field," Nus said.

"During these unprecedented times, we have faced challenges that we would have never expected and this league has proven its resilience. It is important that we keep respecting the protocols established and that we work hard to provide the best possible football to our fans," said the NorthEast head coach who has joined the team in Goa where the ISL is set to be played this season.