NorthEast United: Kwesi Appiah's travel plans put on hold as focus shifts to ISL

's new signing Kwesi Appiah is set to take the field for the 17th professional club in his career and after having spent most of it in , it wasn't easy for the Ghanaian to come to .

Appiah's NorthEast United, coached by former national team assistant coach Gerard Nus, will take on FC on Saturday in their first match of the 2020-21 (ISL) season.

"Coming to was an option I thought deeply about. It’s not an easy decision to leave England, but the opportunity was a good one and I’m very much looking forward to testing myself at a different level and compete in a different style of game," Appiah told Goal.

"It was an experience I knew I wanted so I’m very grateful to be here and look forward to getting underway."

Appiah will miss out experiencing the football culture of the northeast part of India but understands the importance of following safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

"I’m sure that if it (ISL) were to be played under the normal conditions, it would add to the experience. However, it’s the safest way to continue the league and ultimately during the pandemic that’s the most important thing. Once the season is finished, I will try and explore (different) parts of India. That way I will be able to add that to my experience overall."



Appiah is excited to play in what will be a new-look NorthEast United team under Gerard Nus, who is the youngest coach in ISL this season. The Spanish coach has worked with Appiah previously during his stint with the Ghana national team as part of the technical staff.

"I know the head coach very well having worked together with him with the Ghana national team and so it was very easy to understand his style of play and tactics. The squad is a talented one with a good mixture of youth and experience along with foreign and local players. We're bonding really well and are forming a tight unity," he summarised.

Appiah's first task will be to score goals against Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City team which looks strong on paper and he is ready to give ISL his all this season.



"I look forward to playing against all the teams and players. For me it’s part of the whole experience I’m going to take it all in and give my very best on every occasion!"