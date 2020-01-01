ISL: Kerala Blasters in talks with Argentine attacking midfielder Facundo Pereyra

The 32-year-old has last played for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus...

are in advanced talks with Argentine attacking midfielder Facundo Pereyra as they look to shore up their attack for the upcoming (ISL) season, Goal can confirm.

The Argentine is likely to sign for the Kochi-based club if everything goes to plan.

He started his career in Buenos Aires for Estudiantes in 2006 and remained there until 2009. He was sent out on loan to Chilean professional club Palestino, where he scored once and assisted on two other occassions.

More teams

Pereyra has also played in the for Thessaloniki, FK Qabala, and Apollon Limassol. In 16 Europa appearances, he has scored and assisted once.

His most productive spell came in 2014-15 season for Greece professional side PAOK where he scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 30 appearances. He matched his goal-scoring tally with Limassol in 2018-19 in just 20 games.

He has remained teammates with former Chennaiyin player Andre Schembri at Limassol in the 2018-19 season. He has also plied his trade in the Mexican premier league, Liga MX, with Necaxa.

The creative midfielder can also be deployed in the wings as he spent significant time on the wide areas during his stint with PAOK.

Kerala Blasters had signed Colombian defender Oswaldo Henriquez earlier but he decided not to join the club due to fears over the Covid-19 situation. Blasters also had to part ways with Tiri and Bartholomew Ogbeche. With Sergio Cidoncha already in the squad, Pereyra could be the club's second overseas player for the season.