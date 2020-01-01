ISL: Kerala Blasters sign former Lyon defender Bakary Kone

Kerala Blasters have made another defensive addition to their foreign contingent...

(ISL) side have completed the signing of former Olympique Lyonnais defender Bakary Kone.

The 32-year-old has joined from Russian club Tula for whom he played just one game in the last two seasons. Before his Russian stint, he played in the league for Ankaragucu and started 11 matches.

His most notable displays were during his time with French giants for five years from 2011. He faced off against the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani and won the Coupe De in 2011-12 and Trophee Des Champions in 2012. The club was also runners-up of in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 season. The resilient defender made 141 appearances for Olympique Lyon in all competitions including the UEFA and the UEFA .

“I am really excited about signing for Kerala Blasters and coming to for the first time. I have heard a lot about the Indian Super league from (Nicolas) Anelka and he had very positive things to say.

"I know KBFC has one of the biggest fanbases in the ISL and I am motivated to give my 100% to the club each time I take the field. Can't wait to join my teammates and the coaching staff in Goa and get started", said Bakary Koné who will be joining the squad soon in Goa for pre-season training.

“Koné is a player with notable experience and skill, having played for renowned clubs in top European Leagues. His presence will surely improve the defensive setup of our squad this season. Koné is motivated to get in shape quickly and give his best to help us fight for top positions in the League. I have no doubts about his ability and the quality he adds to the squad”, said Karolis Skinkys, Director, Kerala Blasters FC

Kone is the seventh and final foreign footballer at Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 season. The Kochi-based club has signed Facundo Pereira, Vicente Gomez, Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu and retained Sergio Cidoncha for newly-appointed head coach Kibu Vicuna's debut ISL season. They are also expected to announce the signing of Australian forward Jordan Murray soon.