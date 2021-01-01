ISL: Kerala Blasters sack head coach Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters have parted ways with their head coach after the team crashed out of the race for the playoffs...

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have decided to part ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna, Goal has learnt.

The decision was taken after Blasters crashed out of the race for the playoffs this season following a heavy 0-4 defeat against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Blasters had a season to forget and with two games remaining, they remain 10th on the league table. They have won just three matches and have 16 points from 18 games. The manner of Tuesday's defeat meant accelerated the decision to part ways with the coach.

Poor defending has been the team's major issue throughout the season. They have conceded 33 goals in 18 games, the worst tally in ISL this season.

Goal tried to contact Kerala Blasters but the club remained unavailable to comment at the time of publication of this story.