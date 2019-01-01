ISL: Jamshedpur FC appoint Antonio Iriondo as new head coach

The Spaniard will succeed his compatriot Cesar Ferrando at the Jamshedpur based outfit....

have roped in former manager Antonio Iriondo as their head coach ahead of the upcoming season of the (ISL), Goal can confirm.

The Spanish coach takes over the reins of the club from his compatriot Cesar Ferrando who led the side to a fifth-place finish in the 2018-19 season and narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

Iriondo’s 27-year coaching career so far has seen him undertake stints with the likes of CD Toledo, CD San Fernando and Rayo Majadahonda in Segunda Division B of .

He had a three-year spell with the Rayo Vallecano B team and briefly took charge of the main team in for nine-match spell in 2003. His tenure with the Rayo Vallecano side in LaLiga saw the side draw five of their games while tasting losses in four of them.

The Spaniard's most recent stint came with Madrid-based Rayo Majadahonda where he resigned after a seven-year spell in June this year.

He will now oversee Jamshedpur’s third ISL campaign and will be tasked with achieving a maiden play-off qualification. The club has missed out on the top-four in both their previous seasons so far after finishing fifth in the 10-team league.