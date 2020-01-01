ISL: Ivan Gonzalez - 'Juan Ferrando is the perfect coach for FC Goa'

The Real Madrid youth product feels that FC Goa will be able to outscore their opponents this season...

Ivan Garrido Gonzalez has termed head coach Juan Ferrando as the "perfect" manager for the style of football play.

Having trained under Ferrando during his first stint at Cultural Leonesa, the Spanish defender commented, "I played with him only for two weeks. I knew from my team-mates that he loves to play attacking football. So I think he is the perfect coach for Goa's style of (attacking) football."

Two months after turning up for Cultural in the play-offs for the Segunda Division, Gonzalez penned a two-year deal with the Goan franchise of the (ISL).

"For the first time (I am moving) out of my country, with a 10-day-old baby. I would like to take up this challenge," he revealed that it was not hard to convince him to move to Goa.

"I knew that I would like to play out of my country. My wife and my family love Asia and when Goa called me, I felt that this is the destiny for me. Now I am 30 and maybe for four, five, six, seven years (left) for my career. They (FC Goa) are the first team from to play in the AFC and are the (ISL shield) champions.

"For me, it is a great opportunity. I wanted to be there and play in Goa. A lot of players who played there (in Goa) only had good things to say about the city."

As someone who has brushed shoulders against the elite footballers in in Cup competitions such as the , Gonzalez has said that the strikers who ply their trade in the ISL cannot be taken lightly.

"It will be difficult. If they (strikers) are in the Indian , it is because of something (that they achieved). I know some players from the other teams and it will be difficult to defend against them but FC Goa are the best team from last year," he said.

"We can improve (defensively) but FC Goa's style is to attack. Defense is important but we (Goa) love to attack. We can score more goals than other teams. Last year, they won the championship (ISL League Winner's Shield) and it was perfect, but we can always improve."

As captain of Cultural in the last four seasons, the former C player, who also represented Deportivo B, Conquense and Racing Ferrol, commented, "I like to lead the team. I hate to lose and I will do everything for the team - as captain or another player, it doesn't matter, even off the pitch."