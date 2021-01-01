'Tony Grant's comments are disgraceful' - Hyderabad boss Manuel Marquez slams East Bengal coach's remarks

The Spanish coach has hit back at the comments of East Bengal assistant Tony Grant after their last encounter...

Hyderabad are on an unbeaten run of nine games but have been involved in six draws in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) since January 2021.

The Nizams , with as many points (24) as FC Goa, are currently fifth on the table ahead of their game against Kerala Blasters on Tuesday. Their last result was a 1-1 draw against East Bengal on Friday as Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez expressed his displeasure over the post-match comments of Red and Golds' assistant Tony Grant.

"The referee was about to blow for a penalty. (Then changed because) the linesman said so because the coach (Marquez) said so which is an absolute disgrace. I don't know what goes on. Our manager (Robbie Fowler) is unfairly sitting in the stands for four games. They should practice what they preach," Grant was quoted as saying after the game.

Marquez responded to the allegations, "It's easy to speak about the penalty of Bright (Enobakhare) because the action is very clear but he (Grant) didn't say anything about the action being just after the offside to [Aaron] Amad-Holloway or the clear handball of Raju (Gaikwad) a few minutes before. I don't accept that this man says that the referee didn't concede the penalty only because I told the linesman to undo the action. Obviously, he was very nervous but this is very serious because he said this after the game. These kind of comments are a disgrace for the ISL."

Moving on to the game against the Blasters, Marquez knows well that, with Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan certain of a berth in the play-offs, one win for NorthEast United (26 points) will see the Highlanders secure their place in the top four.

"The point against East Bengal and the game against Kerala are very important. We are going to play the last three games and we know that it will finally be between NorthEast, Goa and Hyderabad for the other two places. We have to win the next game against Kerala if we get to the top four. If you look at our team against East Bengal and Goa against Chennaiyin, we saved a point in injury time. This is the reason why NorthEast are doing a very good job with victories and they are now third on the table," he acknowledged.

Other than two goalless draws against Jamshedpur and NorthEast United in their last five games, Hyderabad had to rally to salvage a point each against Bengaluru (2-2) and East Bengal (1-1).

"I think in both games, we were losing. A lot of times, we repeated the same history. We dominated the first half but were not able to score before the other team.

"All of these are excuses, maybe like Chennaiyin (if you don't convert chances) we didn't deserve to win. Against Bengaluru and East Bengal, we played with a lot of risks. If you play with this risk at the beginning of the game, you have more possibilities to lose than win. I understand and respect that people can see football in another way," Marquez reasoned.

The former Las Palmas coach also offered an explanation over Rohit Danu's late introduction in the games against Bengaluru and East Bengal.

"Step by step (he is ready for more gametime) but in my opinion, the best season for Rohit Danu will be next season. Now it's important (to play him) in the last minutes because he has a lot of talent. He's one of my preferred players and I think he will be one of the best forwards in India for a long time, but he has to learn a lot. It's not easy to enter the pitch when we are winning or when the game is 50-50 (draw). He's very brave in how he plays in these moments," Marquez stated.