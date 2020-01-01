ISL Final: Pritam Kotal - Happy to finally win a trophy for ATK

The Indian international urged Mohun Bagan fans to come in numbers and support the new merged entity of ATK and Mohun Bagan…

Pritam Kotal was a part of ’s squad when they won the (ISL) title for the second time in 2016.

The international defender returned to ATK midway through the 2017-18 season and has been at the club since then. Kotal expressed his gratitude to the club and suggested that he was happy to finally win a trophy with the club.

“Last two seasons were very tough for me. I had a lot of responsibility when ATK brought me on board. I am really happy that I could finally win a trophy for ATK.”

More teams

Kotal suggested that it was a good comeback for ATK who had lost 3-1 to Chennaiyin in the league stage in Kolkata.

“We feel very good to be the champions and it's a significant win in front of an empty stadium. Our only motivation was to become champions. Everyone wanted that trophy and we dominated the match in both halves. The most important thing after losing 3-1 (against Chennaiyin) in Kolkata is we defeated them 3-1 (in the final) in Goa.”

Expressing his happiness over friend Prabir Das’ success this season, Kotal said, “ I am very happy for Prabir because he came from an injury and it was a difficult phase in his life. I am happy that I won a trophy with him. Last time we won a trophy (Federation Cup) together was in 2016.”

The former player congratulated his ex-club for winning the title and urged the Mohun Bagan fans to support the new merger club, which is being formed by ATK and Mohun Bagan from the next season.

“I want to congratulate Mohun Bagan. This feeling of winning the trophy, whether the I-League or the ISL, is always different. Next year, as ATK-Mohun Bagan, I want to call out all our supporters to come and back us. Next year, we have the AFC (Cup) too and perhaps we won't have to undergo the play-offs.”