ISL: Edu Garcia set to be on the sidelines with ankle injury

The midfielder is expected to be back before the playoffs...

Edu Garcia is set to spend a considerable period of time on the sidelines after the midfielder got injured against 's previous match against Chennaiyin on January 21.

The Spanish midfielder is believed to have suffered an ankle injury which will keep him out for at least two-to-three weeks.

Chennaiyin's Memo Moura fouled Garcia in the 87th minute of the match and the playmaker could not carry on any further. He was seen leaving the pitch with a limp, with the help of physios and team doctor.

The Mariners have eight games left to play, and the Spaniard will miss at least the next five games. It will be a race against time for him to get fit before the much anticipated Kolkata derby against , which is slated to take place on February 19. However, if everything goes well he should be back for the mega clash against on February 28.

Previously, he has missed two games in the initial rounds against East Bengal and Odisha FC after playing in the opener against .

He has been an integral part of Antonio Habas' squad and has featured in 10 matches racking up 787 minutes. He has scored only once, a stunning free-kick against , which helped Bagan to earn a point in a 1-1 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently second in the table with 24 points from 12 matches.