East Bengal: A look into the career of English defender Daniel Fox

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of former Southampton defender and East Bengal’s foreign signing Daniel Fox…

have signed several quality foreign players this season under the guidance of head coach Robbie Fowler. East Bengal are set to make their debut in the seventh season of the (ISL).

Fowler handpicked some quality names who have experience of playing at the highest level. One such name who has joined the Red and Golds is former international defender Daniel Fox.

Here is all you need to know about East Bengal’s new recruit Danny Fox.

More teams

Senior debut

After graduating from the ’s academy, Fox was handed a full-time contract by the Toffees in 2004 but the young defender failed to get any game time. Hence he was sent on loan to Scottish Second Division side Stranraer FC before joining League Two side Walsall FC in 2005. He spent three seasons at Walsall before heading to Coventry City where he played under the tutelage of former national team manager Chris Coleman.

Scottish Premiership, Premier League and European experience

The defender joined Scottish giants FC ahead of 2009-10 season. He played 15 matches in the Scottish Premiership as his side finished second behind champions and bitter rivals FC. He had also gained European experience during his time with Celtic. He played against in UEFA qualifying game which Celtic lost and appeared in four games in the group stages of .

After just six months in Scotland, during the January transfer window, Fox had moved to the Premier League to join on a three and a half year contract. The East Bengal defender scored and assisted on league debut as Burnley defeated 2-1.

The next two seasons, he had to play in the Championship as Burnley got relegated after the 2009-10 season. In 2011, the defender moved to fellow Championship side for an undisclosed fee. The Saints gained promotion in the subsequent year and Fox was back in the Premier League in 2012-13 season. During that campaign, Fox appeared in 20 Premier League games and had managed to score just one goal which came against Arsenal.

International football

The defender represented at the U21 level but later decided to play for Scotland's national team. He had qualified to represent the Scots through his grandfather’s Scottish connections. Fox made his debut in an international friendly against Wales in 2009 which Scotland lost 0-3. He again got a call from the national team in 2012 ahead of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers. He played three matches in total at that time which included a friendly match against which they won and two qualification games against Wales and which Scotland lost.

Last Stint

Fox played for Athletic in the Championship during the 2019-20 season. He continued his association with the club this season as well. He had signed a short-term deal at the beginning of the 2020-21 season but after playing just two matches in the League One, the defender decided to mutually terminate his contract with the Latics to join the Red and Golds.