Chennaiyin FC talisman Rafael Crivellaro feels adulation from fans increases responsibility

The Brazilian playmaker has recently penned a new contract with the Marina Machans...

As far as fan favourites at go, Rafael Crivellaro is right up there.

One can argue about who was the best playmaker in the (ISL) last season, with some brilliant players like Hugo Boumous, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Dimas Delgado and more featuring in the discussion alongside Rafael Crivellaro.

But there is no doubting the adulation and adoration Crivellaro receives in the city of Chennai down south.

The talented midfielder has handed Chennaiyin FC and their fans a much-needed boost after extending his contract and is set to lead the club's charge in the upcoming ISL season.

The 31-year-old was quick to pay his tributes to Chennaiyin's fans after penning his extension while also stating that his experience in has so far been exceptional.

"Everything surrounding the club convinced me, especially the fans and unconditional support we received last season became a huge reason for me to continue," he told Goal.

"It is honestly very difficult to find passionate supporters like this who stand by your side during your bad days. So I am very happy to come back to Chennaiyin. The club has opened the doors for me to and the experience has been fantastic."

Chennaiyin had a poor start to the campaign last season before Rafael came into his own alongside fellow forwards like Nerijus Valskis and Andre Schembri. While the bulk of the scoring was handled by Valskis, Rafael was the orchestrator in midfield. He himself contributed seven goals and eight assists as Chennaiyin turned their form under Owen Coyle who came in six games into the season.

The result was a brilliant run of form that propelled Chennaiyin to the play-offs and subsequently into the final, with Rafael's heroics at the centre of it all. It was the sort of campaign that the Brazilian does not regret in any way, despite failing to beat in the final.

"To not give up, and to have faith in your ability as an individual as well as having the faith in your teammates (was great). We backed ourselves and came back to have a very memorable season.

"For me personally, a season like this also makes you realize that the journey is more important than the result. Yes, the result in the final was not desirable, but the journey we embarked on to make it that far, left us with no regrets at all," he added.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes star, however, is not taking the loss in the final in a light manner. He feels the result serves as motivation for him and the club to go one better this time around.

"The nature of the comeback last season was great but the outcome in the final was not satisfactory. So that is also providing the motivation to succeed in the new season."

Before Owen Coyle's appointment in December 2019, Chennaiyin were struggling to score goals. They were languishing at the bottom and had scored just four goals in six matches. But the former Irish international managed to find a solution to the attacking woes with Crivellaro shining as the heartbeat in attack.

The elegant midfielder churned out chances galore for his attacking partners and helped the club generate quite a bit of momentum. Rafael feels that once he gelled with his teammates, he was able to turn his form around and with it, the side's fortunes.

"It is honestly very difficult to pinpoint one best or worst moment. But generally, I think the worst would have to be the slump we endured at the beginning of the season, we were taking time to gel and get to know each other as a team.

"However that slump led to one of the most memorable comebacks when everything clicked and fell into place. Momentum is a huge thing in football, and we really maximized the team’s potential in that run to the final."