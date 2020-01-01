ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Winless Odisha will want to get off the bottom spot and the Highlanders to bounce back from their first defeat of the season...

Odisha and will be involved in their last (ISL) fixture of the calender year at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, on Tuesday evening.

Game Odisha FC vs NorthEast United Date Tuesday, December 17 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Odisha FC Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Diego Mauricio, Cole Alexander



NorthEast United Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Khassa Camara, Idrissa Sylla