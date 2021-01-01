ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Islanders will look to do the double over the Blasters in order to restore their six point lead at the top

Kerala Blasters are desperate for a win in order to boost their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-off chances when they face Mumbai City at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Wednesday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City Date Wednesday, February 3 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - Nishu Kumar

Doubtful - Facundo Pereyra

Suspended - None



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray



Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Ahmed Jahouh



Key Players - Adam le Fondre, Bipin Singh