Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Yellow Army face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener
Kerala Blasters begin their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020.
A week later, they take on NorthEast United in their second game. Kibu Vicuna's team will then face FC Goa and Bengaluru FC back-to-back on December 6 and 13 respectively.
Here are Kerala Blasters' first 10 fixtures.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|
November 20
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|November 26
|NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|November 29
|Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|December 6
|FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Tilak Maidan
|December 13
|Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|December 20
|SC East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|December 27
|Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|January 2
|Mumbai City FC
|5:00 PM
|GMC Stadium Bambolim
|January 7
|Odisha FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
|January 10
|Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Fatorda Stadium
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. The Kochi-based club has appeared in the final of the ISL twice, in 2014 and 2016 but has not been able to achieve similar success in recent years. They have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of I-League-winning former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna.