Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Yellow Army face ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener

Kerala Blasters fans have an exciting December to look forward to...

begin their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign with a fixture against at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on November 20, 2020.

A week later, they take on in their second game. Kibu Vicuna's team will then face and back-to-back on December 6 and 13 respectively.

More teams

Here are Kerala Blasters' first 10 fixtures.

Date Opponent Time Venue November 20 ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim November 26 NorthEast United 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan November 29 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 6 FC Goa 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 13 Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 20 SC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium December 27 Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium January 2 FC 5:00 PM GMC Stadium Bambolim January 7 Odisha FC 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium January 10 7:30 PM Fatorda Stadium

Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. The Kochi-based club has appeared in the final of the ISL twice, in 2014 and 2016 but has not been able to achieve similar success in recent years. They have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to challenge for the title under the able leadership of -winning former Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna.