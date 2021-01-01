ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Confident Kerala Blasters will hope to get the better of FC Goa and climb up on the league table...

will be looking for their fourth win of the 2020-21 (ISL) season when they face at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday evening.

Game Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Date Saturday, January 23 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

More teams

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Kerala Blasters Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray



FC Goa Possible XI:

Article continues below

Injured - None

Absent - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz