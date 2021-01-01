ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis finishes his season with eight goals this term while Ashique Kuruniyan is also suspended for the tie

After failing to make the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs, both Jamshedpur and Bengaluru are fighting to finish their season in the sixth spot as they face off at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Thursday evening.

Game Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru Date Thursday, February 25 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Jamshedpur Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Nerijus Valskis



Key Players - David Grande, Farukh Choudhary



Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Juanan, Biswa Darjee, Leon Augustine

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Ashique Kuruniyan



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva