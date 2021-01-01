ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview
FC Goa are fourth with 30 points from 19 games and can at best finish third with a win over Hyderabad (28 points) who need to displace the Gaurs for a place in the play-offs in season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) when the two teams lock horns at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, in the first of Sunday's fixtures. The second match is set to witness a battle between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan for the summit spot.
|Game
|FC Goa vs Hyderabad
|Date
|Sunday, February 28
|Time
|5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM
The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.
|India (English) TV channels
|Online streaming
|Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD
|Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Hindi TV channels
|Marathi TV channels
|Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2
|Star Sports Marathi
|Malayalam TV channels
|Kannada TV channels
|Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies
|Star Sports Kannada
|Tamil TV Channels
|Telegu TV channels
|Star Sports Tamil
|Star Sports Telugu
TEAM NEWS
FC Goa Possible XI:
Injured - Brandon Fernandes
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None
Key Players - Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera
Hyderabad Possible XI:
Injured - None
Absent - Roland Alberg
Suspended - Chinglensana Singh, Aridane Santana
Key Players - Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese