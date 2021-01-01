Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Hyderabad - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Comments (0)
Jorge Ortiz, Hyderabad vs FC Goa
ISL
Goa are eyeing to better their play-off appearance record while Hyderabad are looking to make the top four for the first time in their club history...

FC Goa are fourth with 30 points from 19 games and can at best finish third with a win over Hyderabad (28 points) who need to displace the Gaurs for a place in the play-offs in season 7 of the Indian Super League (ISL) when the two teams lock horns at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, in the first of Sunday's fixtures. The second match is set to witness a battle between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan for the summit spot.

Game FC Goa vs Hyderabad
Date Sunday, February 28
Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

India (English) TV channels Online streaming
Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels
Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi
 
Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
 
Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

 

TEAM NEWS

FC Goa Possible XI:

FC Goa possible XI

Injured - Brandon Fernandes
Doubtful - None
Suspended - None

Key Players - Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera


Hyderabad Possible XI: 

Hyderabad possible XI

Injured - None
Absent - Roland Alberg
Suspended - Chinglensana Singh, Aridane Santana

Key Players - Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese

 

Close