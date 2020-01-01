ISL 2020-21: Exciting matches to look forward to in November

Goal takes a look at the most anticipated matches of ISL 7 in the month of November...

A brand new season of the (ISL) is upon us as the top tier league of Indian football returns to action in less than three weeks’ time.

The seventh season of the ISL will witness the arrival of Kolkata and Indian football giants and . While the Red and Golds have entered the league with the help of their new investors Shree Cement Limited, the Green and Maroons have merged with reigning ISL champions to take part in the ISL.

The new season will also be different from its previous editions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The entire league will be played in Goa without any fans in the stadiums.

As the new season begins on November 20, we take a look at some of the exciting matches of ISL in the month of November.

vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Nov 20, 7:30 PM IST

The new ISL season kicks-off with a big-ticket game between title holders ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. ATK and Kerala Blasters have developed a strong rivalry in the past six seasons and now with the addition of giants Mohun Bagan, the intensity of the clash will be a notch higher. A few interesting personnel changes will further ramp up the rivalry. Mohun Bagan’s winning coach from last season Kibu Vicuna has joined Blasters this summer as their manager while the Southern outfit’s former poster boy Sandesh Jhingan has joined the Kolkata giants.

vs : Nov 24, 7:30 PM IST

Owen Coyle and Nerijus Valskis, two of the biggest names in Chennaiyin FC from last season, have jumped ship this summer to join Jamshedpur FC. While Coyle had miraculously turned the fate of Chennaiyin FC around last year and had guided them to the ISL final out of nowhere, Valskis had spearheaded their attack and had bagged the Golden boot award. The Marina Machans too have signed Brazilian midfielder Memo Moura who was an integral part of the Jamshedpur midfield in the past three seasons.

vs FC: Nov 25, 7:30 PM IST

Former FC Goa captain Mandar Rao Dessai, midfielders Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous and defender Mourtada Fall have followed head Sergio Lobera from FC Goa to Mumbai City this season. The mass influx from the Gaurs to the Islanders will add that extra bit of spice to this clash.

Also, the acrimonious circumstances in which Hugo Boumous, who was Hero of the League last season, agitated for a move to Mumbai City would not have gone down well with FC Goa.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Nov 27, 7:30 PM IST

The biggest match in Indian football will be played in the ISL for the first time in the league’s history. The blockbuster clash is bound to attract millions of fans across the country. The Red and Golds will announce their arrival in the ISL by facing their arch-rivals in the second game week of the season.

This, perhaps, is the most talked-about game this season - Kolkata derby in the ISL.