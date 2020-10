ISL 2020-21: East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in their season opener

Here are first 10 fixtures of East Bengal in the ISL 2020-21 season...

kickstart their maiden (ISL) campaign on November 27 against arch-rivals at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

The Red and Golds face FC in the second match on December 1. In their final match of the first phase, they take on former rivals .

📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: SC East Bengal 👇



vs ATKMB - Nov 27

vs MCFC - Dec 1

vs NEUFC - Dec 5

vs JFC - Dec 10

vs HFC - Dec 15

vs KBFC - Dec 20

vs CFC - Dec 26

vs OFC - Jan 3

vs Goa - Jan 6

