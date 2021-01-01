Chennaiyin FC need to be compact against East Bengal - Csaba Laszlo

The Chennaiyin gaffer has backed his team to come stronger for the remainder of the season...

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo believes that being compact will be key when his side faces in the 2020-21 (ISL) on Monday.

The Marina Machans picked their first win in five games as they downed Odisha 2-1 last Wednesday and the Hungarian was satisfied that they scored twice since the 2-2 draw against East Bengal in the reverse fixture on December 26th.

"I think we have to sometimes be more compact. We talk about the chances that we don't score but in this (Odisha) game we scored two but I must also be honest that the opponent also had some good opportunities. We need a little more attention in midfield and defense. Generally, I'm satisfied with the performance of the team," he assessed.

More teams

The 56-year-old took account of East Bengal's new signings, particularly Bright Enobakhare, but added that Chennaiyin are well equipped for the challenge.

"East Bengal got some good new players in. They try hard in the offense but I also have some good defensive players. I think it's not very wise from my side to give you a direct tactic. Generally, we are strong in the midfield and we are also a team who stay compact. If we stay compact, I think we have enough quality to win the game against East Bengal," said Laszlo.

The former youth coach has confirmed that Rafael Crivellaro's replacement in Manuel Lanzarote begins his 14-day quarantine on Sunday.

"We have players like Enes (Sipovic) and Eli (Sabia) who give stability to the young players. Lanza arrived today. He will need to go under quarantine. Rafa is out for the season and I think we need players who fill the gap.

"Generally, my Indian players have enough experience in the ISL. We discovered Deepak (Tangri) and [Rahim] Ali who are doing very well. We also have German (Germanpreet Singh) and Edmund (Vanspaul) who are also waiting to show their talent. For this reason I think the atmosphere and chemistry in the team is good."

On an optimistic note, he concluded, "We had a lot of draws where we could have won games but I think we will come stronger in the second part of the season and I hope that the team will show not just their fighting spirit but that we can score more goals and win games."

Chennaiyin defender Enes Sipovic, reminded that he is going into the tie with a booking short of suspension, stressed that the statistic won't prevent him from playing his game.

"I didn't even know I had three yellow cards. Honestly, there is no strategy. I got some yellow cards that I didn't deserve but this (aggressively) is the way I play. I go for every duel without compromise. I will be careful not to make some stupid yellow cards but if you have a dangerous attack and stop someone at the price of a yellow card, I will stop him.

"Of course, I analyse my opponent's game and as defenders you have to be aggressive because strikers are sharp and fast, sometimes sneaky. You have to use your weapons against them. You don't need to be scared but sometimes, you will feel my tackles," the Bosnian warned.